TAP digital director urges cautious application, consideration of cybersecurity in AI adoption

TAP Air Portugal director, digital and e-commerce Sara Walter de Freitas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) AI adoption and new technology processes are about "finding in each case" where the solution fits. Ms de Freitas added that the carrier "can't make the same mistakes" it has in the past with technological adoptions, stating: "What makes a difference to your operations? To your customers? The shine thing it there - and it's there for all of us - but what is actually visible and can support you in the long term is really different". Ms de Freitas also highlighted the role of cybersecurity in AI adoption, stating: "We are very cautious with scaling up and deploying solutions that still have that high risk... we have a lot to lose when it comes to our customers' trust. Cybersecurity together with AI can be so, so powerful - In a good way or in very, very bad way. And I think the industry needs to look into that".