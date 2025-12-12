Loading
12-Dec-2025 10:08 AM

TAP Air Portugal strategy head comments on improvements to air service development efforts

TAP Air Portugal group head of strategy Henri-Charles Ozarovsky, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the carrier's ongoing efforts to improve air service development efforts, stating: "Initially everything starts with interlines and codeshares… Routes, analysis from airports, data from authorities, you put these altogether and then you start to identify opportunities". Mr Ozarovsky added: "You deploy an aircraft in a market where you know there's demand and you see if you can try to stimulate it".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More