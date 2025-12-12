TAP Air Portugal strategy head comments on improvements to air service development efforts

TAP Air Portugal group head of strategy Henri-Charles Ozarovsky, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the carrier's ongoing efforts to improve air service development efforts, stating: "Initially everything starts with interlines and codeshares… Routes, analysis from airports, data from authorities, you put these altogether and then you start to identify opportunities". Mr Ozarovsky added: "You deploy an aircraft in a market where you know there's demand and you see if you can try to stimulate it".