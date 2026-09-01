TAP Air Portugal reports 'resilient' performance in 1H2026: CEO

TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues stated (31-Aug-2026) the carrier maintained "resilient" performance in 1H2026, with revenue growth supported by increased capacity and improved unit revenues. Mr Rodrigues said the carrier will continue to focus on revenue quality, operational resilience and sustainable growth. Mr Rodrigues added: "We have defined a strategic plan for the next decade, focused on creating sustainable value, whose execution is being accelerated by the Horizon Programme, our digital acceleration, innovation and continuous improvement initiative". [more - original PR]