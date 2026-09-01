TAP Air Portugal reports 'resilient' performance in 1H2026: CEO
TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues stated (31-Aug-2026) the carrier maintained "resilient" performance in 1H2026, with revenue growth supported by increased capacity and improved unit revenues. Mr Rodrigues said the carrier will continue to focus on revenue quality, operational resilience and sustainable growth. Mr Rodrigues added: "We have defined a strategic plan for the next decade, focused on creating sustainable value, whose execution is being accelerated by the Horizon Programme, our digital acceleration, innovation and continuous improvement initiative". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues said 1Q2026 results were "strong", with South American and North American markets playing a "decisive" role, while it prioritised discipline, efficiency and revenue quality amid cost pressures and operational challenges1. TAP also flagged for the rest of 2026 that demand and booking momentum should support higher load factors and improved unit revenues despite capacity growth, underpinned by Airbus neo fleet modernisation and trans-Atlantic growth focused on Brazil and Porto expansion2.