TAP Air Portugal introduces premium economy class on long-haul routes from summer 2026

TAP Air Portugal announced (02-Dec-2025) plans to launch a new premium economy class cabin from summer 2026. The new cabin will be available on long-haul services aboard the carrier's A330 and A321LR fleets, featuring 12 neighbour-free seats located right after business class, arranged in a configuration of four seats per row. The new premium class includes premium check-in, priority baggage, fast track security, priority boarding, enhanced service onboard, bonus miles, and flexible rebooking and refund conditions. [more - original PR]