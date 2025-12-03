TAP Air Portugal introduces premium economy class on long-haul routes from summer 2026
TAP Air Portugal announced (02-Dec-2025) plans to launch a new premium economy class cabin from summer 2026. The new cabin will be available on long-haul services aboard the carrier's A330 and A321LR fleets, featuring 12 neighbour-free seats located right after business class, arranged in a configuration of four seats per row. The new premium class includes premium check-in, priority baggage, fast track security, priority boarding, enhanced service onboard, bonus miles, and flexible rebooking and refund conditions. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
TAP Air Portugal previously introduced Bluetooth entertainment capability on 19 A330neo and 13 A321LR aircraft in its long haul fleet, but this functionality was not available on three A330ceo aircraft in the same segment1. It had also launched premium economy on medium haul services, providing extra legroom, front row seating, and enhanced meal options2.