TAP Air Portugal group head of strategy: 'We have to become more agile'

TAP Air Portugal group head of strategy Henri-Charles Ozarovsky, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "We have to become more agile and put in smart planning changes". Mr Ozarovsky said: "Data can be overwhelming and you have to understand how to manipulate and segment it". He added: "We called in a major AI expert to come in and explain to us how to think about AI".