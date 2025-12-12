TAP Air Portugal digital director: 'We don't want to be a late adopter' of AI

TAP Air Portugal director, digital and e-commerce Sara Walter de Freitas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on "finding the balance" in the adoption of AI technology, stating that the carrier is "still trying to understand how" it can manage modernisation without jeopardising what it has already achieved. Ms de Freitas added: "We're certainly not an early adopted but we don't want to be a late adopter".