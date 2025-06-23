Loading
23-Jun-2025 1:05 PM

Tanzania grants additional traffic rights to Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) granted (18-Jun-2025) additional traffic rights to Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways for six months, following the inclusion of some Tanzanian registered airlines on the EU Safety List. TCAA also granted local operators regulatory clearance to partner with internationally registered operators through codeshare or block permit agreements. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More