23-Jun-2025 1:05 PM
Tanzania grants additional traffic rights to Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways
Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) granted (18-Jun-2025) additional traffic rights to Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways for six months, following the inclusion of some Tanzanian registered airlines on the EU Safety List. TCAA also granted local operators regulatory clearance to partner with internationally registered operators through codeshare or block permit agreements. [more - original PR]