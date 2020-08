Tampa International Airport reported (04-Aug-2020) it has seen a "rapid growth" in passengers from May-2020 through to Jun-2020, adding this growth has "stalled" to around 20,000 average daily passengers in Jul-2020. The airport added Aug-2020 is expected to be a "solid month" before heading into the airport's slower period in Sep-2020 and Oct-2020. [more - original PR]