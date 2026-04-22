Tampa International Airport provides Apr-2026 construction update on Airside D project
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Background ✨
Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s board approved Airside D’s final design and a USD902 million supplemental contract, reaffirming a USD1.5 billion budget for the 16-gate facility and an opening in 2029 after 4Q2028 completion.1 Tampa previously began Airside D foundations in Nov-2025, with nearly 1500 iron pipes driven as enabling under-drainage works progressed.2 Earlier updates said structural steel and precast components were expected to become visible as the project went vertical by mid-2026.3