2-Oct-2026 1:49 PM
Taiyo Oil deputy executive officer: System needed to 'break through the standstill' on SAF adoption
Taiyo Oil deputy executive officer and carbon neutral fuel marketing director Jun Shinmachi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) airlines have a "lukewarm willingness to pay up for carbon neutral fuel" and the industry needs a "system in place to break through the standstill". Mr Shinmachi said governments need to "step in to engineer an equitable system" to ensure everyone takes a "fair share" of the cost of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).