TAAG expects to return to profitability by 2028: CCO
TAAG chief commercial officer (CCO) Miguel Carneiro stated (12-Dec-2025) "There is a positive trend at TAAG in terms of our financials", noting a significant decrease in net losses p/a over the last three years. Mr Carneiro said: "We expect to be a net profitable airline by 2028. It is a work in progress". He reported TAAG is on track to record more than USD450 million in revenue in 2025, and aims to record USD1.3 billion in revenue by 2028/29. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
The Angolan Government planned to begin privatisation negotiations for TAAG in 2026, aiming to sell a direct stake and reduce operating costs1. TAAG targeted passenger traffic growth to three million in 2025 and five million in 20272. The airline also aimed to expand its fleet to 40 aircraft by 2025 to support network growth into Africa and Asia3.