TAAG expects to return to profitability by 2028: CCO

TAAG chief commercial officer (CCO) Miguel Carneiro stated (12-Dec-2025) "There is a positive trend at TAAG in terms of our financials", noting a significant decrease in net losses p/a over the last three years. Mr Carneiro said: "We expect to be a net profitable airline by 2028. It is a work in progress". He reported TAAG is on track to record more than USD450 million in revenue in 2025, and aims to record USD1.3 billion in revenue by 2028/29. [more - Aviation Week]