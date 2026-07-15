15-Jul-2026 11:37 AM
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport launches 'SYD Fast Track' in T1 international departures
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (14-Jul-2026) it introduced 'SYD Fast Track', a paid priority service for security screening in T1 international departures.
Background ✨
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport progressed a multi‑year modernisation programme, with all 15 new security screening lanes operational at T1 International by 4Q2025, and CT-enabled lanes rolling out at T2 Domestic alongside new self‑service check-in and bag drop systems1. CEO Scott Charlton said 3Q2025 upgrades at T1 were expected to lift screening capacity by 30% and support improved passenger flow2.