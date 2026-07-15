Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport launches 'SYD Fast Track' in T1 international departures

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport progressed a multi‑year modernisation programme, with all 15 new security screening lanes operational at T1 International by 4Q2025, and CT-enabled lanes rolling out at T2 Domestic alongside new self‑service check-in and bag drop systems1. CEO Scott Charlton said 3Q2025 upgrades at T1 were expected to lift screening capacity by 30% and support improved passenger flow2.