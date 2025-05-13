Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport commences T2 domestic terminal redevelopment
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (12-May-2025) it commenced its upgrade project on the T2 domestic terminal, the first major redevelopment of the facility in more than 30 years. As previously reported by CAPA, the AUD200 million (USD127.4 million) project will include self-service check-in kiosks, advanced bag drop systems, next generation security scanning equipment and more. It aims to enable passengers to travel from kerb to gate in 15 minutes. The airport is scheduled to complete the project by 2026.
Background ✨
Rex Airlines and FlyPelican relocated to the T3 terminal from 08-Apr-2025, and Jetstar Airways moved its check-in facilities within T2 ahead of the T2 redevelopment, which began on 01-May-2025. The upgrade was the first major renovation at T2 in over 30 years, with security works set for completion by the end of 2025 and check-in works by late 20261 2.