Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport commences T2 domestic terminal redevelopment

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (12-May-2025) it commenced its upgrade project on the T2 domestic terminal, the first major redevelopment of the facility in more than 30 years. As previously reported by CAPA, the AUD200 million (USD127.4 million) project will include self-service check-in kiosks, advanced bag drop systems, next generation security scanning equipment and more. It aims to enable passengers to travel from kerb to gate in 15 minutes. The airport is scheduled to complete the project by 2026.