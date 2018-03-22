Loading
Swoop to add fourth 737-800, increase Toronto Hamilton frequencies

Swoop announced (22-Mar-2018) plans to add a fourth Boeing 737-800 aircraft and increase frequency at Toronto John C Munro Hamilton International Airport, effective 16-Aug-2018. Details include:

  • Hamilton-Edmonton: Frequency increase from six to 11 times weekly;
  • Hamilton-Abbotsford: Frequency increase from six to seven times weekly between 16-Aug-2018 to 05-Sep-2018, reverting to six times weekly from 06-Sep-2018 to 13-Dec-2018;
  • Hamilton-Halifax: Frequency increase from six to seven times weekly;
  • Hamilton-Winnipeg: Frequency increase from six to seven times weekly.

Overall 13 extra weekly frequencies were added to the high summer season, with Swoop to operate 59 weekly frequencies as of 16-Aug-2018. [more - original PR]

