Swoop CEO: The world does not revolve around millennials

Swoop CEO Steven Greenway, speaking at the CAPA Canada Aviation Summit, stated (10-Sep-2019) "We need to create new market segments and we need to get passengers thinking what they could do rather than what they cant do". Mr Greenway added: "The world does not revolve around millennials, for us our passengers are very diverse and very different, we have large families, and people who are travelling but who could never have afford that before, including a lot of retirees, we hear many stories of people who are are creating experiences that never existed before".