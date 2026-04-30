SWISS to discontinue inflight duty free sales from end of Sep-2026

Lufthansa confirmed plans to end inflight retail sales on all long haul services from Sep-2025, citing economic reasons and limited profitability outside select routes, while passengers could continue to access Worldshop merchandise online until then1. SWISS previously reintroduced inflight duty free shopping from 01-Nov-2022 after a two-and-a-half-year COVID-19 suspension, and expanded the offer to allow Miles & More award miles to be used for onboard purchases2.