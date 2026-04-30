30-Apr-2026 4:23 PM
SWISS to discontinue inflight duty free sales from end of Sep-2026
SWISS announced (29-Apr-2026) plans to discontinue its inflight duty free sales from the end of Sep-2026. Customers will continue to be able to purchase select products from the airline's duty free catalogue online via its Miles & More 'Worldshop'. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa confirmed plans to end inflight retail sales on all long haul services from Sep-2025, citing economic reasons and limited profitability outside select routes, while passengers could continue to access Worldshop merchandise online until then1. SWISS previously reintroduced inflight duty free shopping from 01-Nov-2022 after a two-and-a-half-year COVID-19 suspension, and expanded the offer to allow Miles & More award miles to be used for onboard purchases2.