SWISS CCO: 'Customers are willing to spend money to get comfort'

SWISS CCO Heike Birlenbach, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "We realised customers are willing to spend money to get comfort, and we need to respond to those needs". Ms Birlenbach said: "The kind of travellers that are opting for premium classes are changing, it's not always the corporate segment, it's now the private sector as well, so we have to cater for the whole experience".