3-Jul-2025

Sweden abolishes aviation tax

IATA, via its official Facebook account, announced (01-Jul-2025) Sweden abolished aviation tax. IATA stated: "While sustainability is still a top priority, the focus is now on advancing the #netzero agenda rather than limiting travel".

Background ✨

Industry groups such as Airlines for Europe and the German Travel Association argued that Sweden's aviation tax did not incentivise environmental improvement and weakened the competitiveness of Swedish aviation, with revenues not reinvested in decarbonisation efforts1 2. Ryanair and Norwegian welcomed the abolition, highlighting the move would free up resources for sustainable aviation and support new investment, routes, and jobs in Sweden3 4.

