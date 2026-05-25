Swedavia CEO welcomes Swedish Government aviation funding package
Swedavia CEO Mats Johannesson welcomed (22-May-2026) the Swedish Government's proposed aviation funding package, calling it a "very welcome initiative". Mr Johannesson said Swedavia will follow further developments "in close dialogue with the airline and fuel companies". As previously reported by CAPA, Swedish Government proposed a SEK520 million (EUR48.04 million) aviation support package as part of an upcoming supplementary budget. [more - original PR - Swedish]
Background ✨
Sweden’s Government proposed a SEK520 million aviation support package in a supplementary budget, including a SEK400 million waiver of airlines’ security screening fees during 2H2026, plus SEK100 million to boost preparedness for temporary domestic PSOs and SEK20 million for medical aviation costs.1 Separately, Swedavia issued SEK800 million of green bonds under an expanded green financing framework, with CFO Kristina Ferenius noting near-term focus on green buildings, sustainable transport, renewable energy and energy efficiency.2