Swedavia CEO welcomes Swedish Government aviation funding package

Swedavia CEO Mats Johannesson welcomed (22-May-2026) the Swedish Government's proposed aviation funding package, calling it a "very welcome initiative". Mr Johannesson said Swedavia will follow further developments "in close dialogue with the airline and fuel companies". As previously reported by CAPA, Swedish Government proposed a SEK520 million (EUR48.04 million) aviation support package as part of an upcoming supplementary budget. [more - original PR - Swedish]