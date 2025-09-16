Sunrise Airways 'very resilient' to operational disruption: CCO

Sunrise Airways chief commercial officer (CCO) Claudio Buncamper, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) the carrier is "very resilient" when it comes to operational disruption, and the carrier is able to "adapt and adjust" schedules when events occur elsewhere in the Caribbean. Mr Buncamper noted that Haiti is not as impacted as other parts of the region by hurricanes, particularly the eastern Caribbean.