Loading
16-Sep-2025 12:37 PM

Sunrise Airways 'very resilient' to operational disruption: CCO

Sunrise Airways chief commercial officer (CCO) Claudio Buncamper, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) the carrier is "very resilient" when it comes to operational disruption, and the carrier is able to "adapt and adjust" schedules when events occur elsewhere in the Caribbean. Mr Buncamper noted that Haiti is not as impacted as other parts of the region by hurricanes, particularly the eastern Caribbean.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More