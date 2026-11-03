Sunlight Air defers aircraft purchase and decreases frequencies due to high fuel costs
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Background ✨
Sunlight Air signalled schedule “consolidations and timing changes”, while stating fuel supplies remained stable and all routes would continue operating, with affected passengers to be contacted directly if changes occurred1. It also planned frequency growth on Clark-Caticlan from 28-Mar-2026 and on Clark-Busuanga to 14 times weekly from 01-Jan-2026, competing with Cebgo and Philippine Airlines on the latter route2 3. Sunlight Air CEO Ryna Brito-Garcia said it considered a three-year timeline to potentially add jet aircraft, while continuing to operate ATR 72s4.