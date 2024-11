SunExpress CEO Max Kownatzki, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (21-Nov-2024) the airline "went through some tough times" during COVID-19 with the shutdown of its German division. Mr Kownatzki said SunExpress completed "a very quick turnaround", restoring 101% of pre-pandemic ASKs in 2021 and reaching 175% in 2024.