Sun PhuQuoc Airways joins Hahnair partner network
Hahnair added (03-Nov-2026) Sun PhuQuoc Airways to its partner network, making the airline's flights available for ticketing under its 9G code in the Amadeus, Galileo, Sabre, Infinity and TravelSky GDS environments. Travel agents can now book Sun PhuQuoc Airways via standard reservation processes and issue tickets on the insolvency safe HR-169 document. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Sun PhuQuoc Airways was scheduled to launch five times weekly Phu Quoc-Ahmedabad from 02-Dec-2026 with A321neo equipment, as the sole operator on the route.1 It also received its first 247-seat A330-200 on 22-Sep-2026, following CAAV approval to operate A330s and an expanded area of operation to Europe.2 3 The carrier also commenced Hanoi-Hong Kong services and scheduled additional China routes from late Oct-2026.4 5