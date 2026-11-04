Sun PhuQuoc Airways joins Hahnair partner network

Sun PhuQuoc Airways was scheduled to launch five times weekly Phu Quoc-Ahmedabad from 02-Dec-2026 with A321neo equipment, as the sole operator on the route.1 It also received its first 247-seat A330-200 on 22-Sep-2026, following CAAV approval to operate A330s and an expanded area of operation to Europe.2 3 The carrier also commenced Hanoi-Hong Kong services and scheduled additional China routes from late Oct-2026.4 5