Sun PhuQuoc Airways commences Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City services to Seoul
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Background ✨
Sun PhuQuoc Airways previously confirmed plans to launch daily Hanoi–Seoul Incheon and Ho Chi Minh City–Seoul Incheon services on 25-Aug-2026, alongside multiple new domestic routes in Jul-2026.1 It also commenced daily Phu Quoc–Seoul Incheon on 17-Apr-2026, with stated plans to increase to twice daily in a later phase.2 3 Separately, Parata Air launched daily Seoul Incheon–Hanoi on 13-Jul-2026 using A330 equipment.4