Sudan Airways resumes operations to Khartoum
Sudan Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (01/02-Feb-2026) it commenced Port Sudan-Khartoum service on 01-Feb-2026, marking the resumption of operations at Khartoum International Airport after a suspension since Apr-2023. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Sudan Airways had previously outlined plans to resume scheduled operations from early Oct-2025, following completion of technical and administrative preparations1. It also earlier resumed Port Sudan-Cairo service, last operated in Nov-2022, with Badr Airlines, EgyptAir and Tarco Aviation also serving the route2. The resumption of international operations at Khartoum Airport followed extended closure periods throughout 2023 due to civil unrest3 4.