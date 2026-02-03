Loading
3-Feb-2026 4:25 PM

Sudan Airways resumes operations to Khartoum

Sudan Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (01/02-Feb-2026) it commenced Port Sudan-Khartoum service on 01-Feb-2026, marking the resumption of operations at Khartoum International Airport after a suspension since Apr-2023. [more - Aviation Week]

Background ✨

Sudan Airways had previously outlined plans to resume scheduled operations from early Oct-2025, following completion of technical and administrative preparations1. It also earlier resumed Port Sudan-Cairo service, last operated in Nov-2022, with Badr Airlines, EgyptAir and Tarco Aviation also serving the route2. The resumption of international operations at Khartoum Airport followed extended closure periods throughout 2023 due to civil unrest3 4.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More