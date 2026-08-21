Stralis Aircraft to cease operations
Stralis Aircraft confirmed (19-Aug-2026) plans to cease operations following a "significant milestone" at Brisbane Airport on 29-Jul-2026, in which the company taxied its hydrogen-powered Beechcraft Bonanza A36 'Bonnie' solely using hydrogen fuel cells emitting only water. Stralis stated whilst the "technology proved itself", the market for hydrogen-electric aviation "is still forming and Stralis reached the limits of how long it could wait". Co-founder and chief technology officer Stuart Johnstone stated: "There are many factors that played into this outcome, including things we could have done differently. We continue to believe that hydrogen has a compelling long-term role in aviation", adding: "The timing wasn't right for us, but the technology will find its moment and we hope our work contributes to that". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Stralis Aircraft previously planned to test its high temperature fuel cell technology at Auckland International Airport, targeting hydrogen-electric retrofit kits for aircraft including the Beechcraft Bonanza, with deliveries slated for 2H2026 and supplemental type certificate approval expected in 2028.1 Stralis also secured agreements and partnerships spanning liquid hydrogen tanks with AMSL Aero and BOC Australia and a proposed purchase of six Beech 1900D-HE aircraft by EVIA AERO.2 3