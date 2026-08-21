Stralis Aircraft to cease operations

Stralis Aircraft confirmed (19-Aug-2026) plans to cease operations following a "significant milestone" at Brisbane Airport on 29-Jul-2026, in which the company taxied its hydrogen-powered Beechcraft Bonanza A36 'Bonnie' solely using hydrogen fuel cells emitting only water. Stralis stated whilst the "technology proved itself", the market for hydrogen-electric aviation "is still forming and Stralis reached the limits of how long it could wait". Co-founder and chief technology officer Stuart Johnstone stated: "There are many factors that played into this outcome, including things we could have done differently. We continue to believe that hydrogen has a compelling long-term role in aviation", adding: "The timing wasn't right for us, but the technology will find its moment and we hope our work contributes to that". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]