State of Hesse Minister for International Affairs: 'Frankfurt is Germany's gateway to the world'

State of Hesse Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Relations and Bureaucracy Reduction Manfred Pentz, speaking at The Aviation-Event 2026 Germany, stated (03-Feb-2026) "Frankfurt is Germany's gateway to the world, Europe's gateway to the world - It will remain so". He described Frankfurt Airport as the State of Hesse's "ticket to the global economy" and a "lifeline".

