21-May-2025 11:26 AM
STARLUX Airlines to commence Taiwan Taoyuan-Phoenix service in early 2026
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport announced (20-May-2025) STARLUX Airlines plans to commence three to four times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Phoenix service with A350-900 equipment in early 2026, subject to government approval. The route is unserved at present, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
STARLUX Airlines expanded its US network in 2025, launching four times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Ontario service with A350-900s from 02-Jun-2025, making Ontario its fourth US destination after Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle1 2. It had also increased frequencies on existing US routes, including Los Angeles and Seattle, in late 2024 and early 20253 4.