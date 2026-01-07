Loading
7-Jan-2026 10:50 AM

STARLUX Airlines receives first A350-1000

STARLUX Airlines received (06-Jan-2026) one A350-1000 (B-58551, MSN 761) on 05-Jan-2026. This is the airline's first A350-1000 and it has a further 17 of the aircraft type on order. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

STARLUX Airlines placed a firm order for 10 additional A350-1000s, supplementing its previous order of eight, as part of its strategy to strengthen long haul operations and enhance global connectivity, according to CEO Glenn Chai1.

