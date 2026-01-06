6-Jan-2026 12:07 PM
STARLUX Airlines receives first A350-1000
STARLUX Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (05-Jan-2026) it took delivery of one A350-1000 (B-58551, MSN 761) on 05-Jan-2026. This is the airline's first A350-1000.
Background ✨
STARLUX Airlines recently placed a firm order for 10 more A350-1000s, in addition to the eight already on order, as part of its strategy to strengthen its long haul network and global connectivity. CEO Glenn Chai noted the A350-1000's efficiency, range and comfort as integral to optimising long haul operations and enhancing passenger experience1.