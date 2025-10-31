Star Alliance VP digital: 'Passenger expectations are evolving'

Star Alliance VP digital and technology Luc Lachoix, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) "passenger expectations are evolving" and Star Alliance is focused on "elevating the customer experience to ensure seamless travel". He said Star Alliance aims to overcome the complexity and "ease the way" using technology. Mr Lachoix said customers "demand more personalisation" and self service, which is now being enabled through technology such as AI.