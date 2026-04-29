Star Alliance opens new lounge at Guangzhou Airport T3
Star Alliance opened (28-Apr-2026) a new lounge at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Terminal 3. The lounge is available to Star Alliance Gold status customers and first and business class passengers travelling with the 10 Star Alliance member airlines operating at Guangzhou. The 1400sqm lounge can accommodate up to 245 guests and operates round the clock. As previously reported by CAPA, Star Alliance opened its first lounge in Asia at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Terminal 1 in Nov-2024. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Star Alliance previously opened its first Asia lounge at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Terminal one, offering 750sqm of space for up to 100 guests for Star Alliance Gold and premium-cabin passengers on the 10 member airlines operating at Guangzhou.1 Guangzhou Baiyun Airport and Star Alliance had earlier signed an MoU on building a Star Alliance-branded lounge at the airport.2