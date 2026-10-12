ST Engineering opens 84,000sqm MRO facility at Changi Creek

ST Engineering previously broke ground for the 84,000sqm Changi airframe maintenance facility on 23-Sep-2023, budgeting SGD170 million and planning four widebody-capable bays, with Japan Airlines slated as the first induction customer and completion phased from mid-2025 to end-2026.1 ST Engineering also launched an integrated airframe-and-nacelle MRO service centre in Singapore, which it described as a first across its global MRO network.2