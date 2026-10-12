ST Engineering opens 84,000sqm MRO facility at Changi Creek
ST Engineering opened (09-Oct-2026) its new Commercial Aerospace airframe MRO facility at Changi Creek, located within Singapore Changi Airport. The 84,000sqm facility is ST Engineering's fourth airframe MRO site in Singapore and features four widebody aircraft bays. When fully operational, this will add 40% additional capacity to ST Engineering's widebody airframe MRO network in Singapore, translating to around 100 additional widebody aircraft serviced in Singapore p/a. The facility is expected to employ over 500 people, with ST Engineering to provide training and upskilling programmes in digital technologies and AI-enabled work processes. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
ST Engineering previously broke ground for the 84,000sqm Changi airframe maintenance facility on 23-Sep-2023, budgeting SGD170 million and planning four widebody-capable bays, with Japan Airlines slated as the first induction customer and completion phased from mid-2025 to end-2026.1 ST Engineering also launched an integrated airframe-and-nacelle MRO service centre in Singapore, which it described as a first across its global MRO network.2