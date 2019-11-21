SSP Group: Challenges to continue due to expectation of airline capacity cuts

SSP Group reported (20-Nov-2019) Growth in the air channel has "again been stronger" than in rail as of 30-Sep-2019, driven by increasing passenger numbers in most major markets. Overall like‐for‐like sales growth has been achieved in spite of "a number of external challenges" across a number of our regions. It added challenges are expected to continue, particularly in 1H2020, with the prospect of "ongoing political uncertainty and the expectation of airline capacity cuts". The group stated it will "continue to plan cautiously" and anticipates full year like‐for‐like sales at a similar level to 2019 of just below 2%. [more - original PR]