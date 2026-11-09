SriLankan Airlines records provisional USD107m loss in three months ended Jun-2026
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Background ✨
SriLankan Airlines reported a net profit of LKR7925 million for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2024, versus a loss of LKR71,307 million in the prior corresponding period, with cash and cash equivalents of LKR8842 million and total liabilities of LKR583,372 million.1 For the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2025, revenue fell to LKR303.1 billion and cash to LKR5200 million, while total liabilities stood at LKR568.8 billion.2