Spring Airlines says Airbus aircraft delays affecting network expansions

Spring Airlines chairman Stephen Wang, speaking on the sidelines at CAPA Airline CEOs in Seoul, said the LCC is losing valuable runway slots and is unable to operate new routes as planned due to delays in aircraft deliveries from Airbus (South China Morning Post, 08-Jun-2019). Spring Airlines currently operates six A320neos with another 10 scheduled for delivery in 2019, which could fall short by two aircraft heading into 2020. Spring has 42 A320neos on order and 15 A321neos. Mr Wang said the carrier has been warned by Airbus that "deliveries of the A321neo next year may face even longer delays".