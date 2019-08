Spring Airlines operating profit up 17% in 1H2019

Spring Airlines reported (29-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2019:

Operating revenue: CNY7149 million (USD1054 million), +12.9% year-on-year;

Operating costs: CNY6503 million (USD958.6 million), +10.7%; Fuel: CNY1991 million (USD293.5 million), +9.3%; Labour: CNY1301 million (USD191.8 million), +8.6%;

Operating profit: CNY1101 million (USD162.2 million), +16.8%;

Net profit: CNY853.8 million (USD125.8 million), +17.5%;

Total assets: CNY27,847 million (USD4105 million); Cash: CNY6744 million (USD994.0 million);

Total liabilities: CNY13,732 million (USD2024 million). [more - original PR - Chinese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.1474