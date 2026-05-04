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    4-May-2026 11:19 AM

    Spirit Airlines suspends operations

    Spirit Aviation Holdings confirmed (02-May-2026) Spirit Airlines commenced a wind down of operations, effective immediately. All services operated by Spirit have been cancelled. The company stated: "The recent material increase in oil prices and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted Spirit's financial outlook", adding: "With no additional funding available to the company, Spirit had no choice but to begin this wind down". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Spirit Airlines pursued a Chapter 11 reorganisation, filing a restructuring support agreement and plan on 13-Mar-2026 that targeted USD1.4 billion of projected 2027 contribution and a fleet cut to 76 aircraft by mid Aug-2026, alongside asset sales and lease cost reductions.1 Spirit also implemented a USD10 systemwide fare increase from mid Apr-2026, citing fuel-price uncertainty and potential capacity reductions.2

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