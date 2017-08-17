Spirit Airlines anticipates needing up to 125 extra aircraft through 2026

Spirit Airlines highlighted (15-Aug-2017) its position as a "high growth carrier", referring to a target to grow capacity between 15.0% to 18.5% p/a over the next five years. To achieve its current target growth rate, the carrier said it will need to add additional aircraft to its fleet by 2019, as it evaluates its aircraft needs beyond 2021. Spirit has identified growth opportunities beyond 2021 that would require up to 125 extra aircraft through 2026, assuming a growth rate of at least 10%. [more - original PR]