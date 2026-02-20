SpiceJet signs MoU to acquire 10 aircraft

SpiceJet signed (13/19-Feb-2026) an MoU with an unnamed party to acquire 10 aircraft. This follows the board's recent approval of the LCC's plan to expand its operational fleet from 33 aircraft, as of 31-Dec-2025, to 60 operational aircraft by 4Q2026. SpiceJet aims to take delivery of 35 leased aircraft by Oct-2026, and resume deployment of five grounded aircraft, following completion of MRO works. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]