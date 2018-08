SpiceJet reports net loss in Q1FY2019

SpiceJet reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Total revenue: INR22,708 million (USD338.7 million), +20.4% year-on-year; Operating revenue: INR22,358 million (USD333.5 million), +19.6%; Ancillary: INR2143 million (USD32.0 million), +28.4%;

Total costs: INR22,454 million (USD334.9 million), +31.2%; Fuel: INR8124 million (USD121.2 million), +52.0%; Aircraft maintenance: INR3428 million (USD51.1 million), +14.1%; Aircraft lease rentals: INR2797 million (USD41.7 million), +21.1%; Labour: INR2478 million (USD37.0 million), +26.1%;

Profit before exceptional items and tax: INR254.1 million (USD3.8 million), -85.5%;

Net profit (loss): (INR380.6 million) (USD5.7 million), compared to a profit of INR1752 million in p-c-p;

Passengers: 4.8 million, +14%;

Load factor: 94%, +0.5ppt;

Revenue per ASK: INR4.36 (USD 6.5 cents), +6%;

Cost per ASK: INR4.31 (USD 6.4 cents), -15%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR2.75 (USD 4.1 cents), -7%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.014916