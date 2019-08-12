SpiceJet chairman: Q1FY2019/2020 'has been very special for us'

SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh stated (09-Aug-2019) the LCC "has been on a spectacular growth journey" in Q1FY2019/2020, adding "this quarter, in particular, has been very special for us". Mr Singh said SpiceJet's strong results for the quarter "would have been vastly better but for the painful grounding of" its 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. He added: "We look forward to their swift return to service in the near future that will help SpiceJet increase its margins and provide a superior level of service". [more - original PR]