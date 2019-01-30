30-Jan-2019 9:18 AM
SpiceJet awarded 36 new sectors under UDAN round three
SpiceJet stated (25-Jan-2019) it was awarded 36 new sectors under round three of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN). The sectors include two unserved markets; Ghazipur Airport and Jharsuguda Airport, and nine underserved markets, including Adampur Airport, Agra Kheria Airport, Belgaum Airport, Bhavnagar Airport, Durgapur Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, Gwalior Airport, Ajmer Kishangarh Airport, Pantnagar Airport and Thanjavur Airport. The LCC operates 23 services under UDAN at present. [more - original PR]