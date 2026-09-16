16-Sep-2026 11:57 AM
Spanish Government approves EUR13bn investment across Aena airports from 2027 to 2031
Spain's Council of Ministers approved (15-Sep-2026) the Airport Regulation Document for the period 2027 to 2031, which includes an investment of approximately EUR13 billion across the network of Spanish airports managed by Aena. Details include:
- EUR9.991 billion corresponds to regulated investment directly linked to aeronautical activity. The plan is the "largest volume of airport investments in recent decades", with an average of approximately EUR2 billion p/a. This is in addition to the approximately EUR3 billion in investment made by Aena outside the regulated sphere, typically related to commercial activities;
- The additional investment effort will enable the government to continue modernising and improving the infrastructure and services that complement airport activity;
- A portion of the investment is earmarked for expanding, modernising and transforming airport infrastructure. Specifically, EUR2.851 billion is allocated to terminal buildings and EUR937 million to airfields;
- Over EUR1.65 billion is earmarked for strengthening security, nearly EUR660 million will be used to enhance inter-modality and advance decarbonisation and promote the sustainability of the airport system. Around EUR400 million will be used to improve baggage handling systems;
- The territorial distribution of the investment will be as follows:
- Madrid Barajas Airport: EUR4.477 billion;
- Catalonia: EUR1.962 billion, of which EUR1.765 billion is for Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport;
- Canary Islands: EUR1.807 billion distributed among the archipelago's airports;
- Valencian Community: More than EUR1.270 billion, with EUR868 million for Alicante Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport and EUR400 million to Valencia Manises Airport;
- Balearic Islands: More than EUR1 billion;
- Malaga Airport: More than EUR830 million.
- The EUR13 billion will not be financed from the General State Budget, but from the revenue of the Spanish airport system managed by Aena, which reports to the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. [more - original PR - Spanish]