1-Jun-2026 4:31 PM
Southwest considers operating long haul international services within five years
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated (29-May-2026) the LCC is considering operating long haul international services within the next five years. Mr Jordan said: "We're not going to become [Delta Air Lines, United Airlines or American Airlines] in terms of serving 120 far international destinations. It took them decades to build that". He added: "Through the right destinations we can be highly relevant in our customer base in terms of where they want to go". Mr Jordan noted Southwest is not "far enough along" to discuss which long haul routes it could serve. He commented: "I want to give our customers fewer and fewer reasons to have to choose United, Delta, American and others". [more - Aviation Week]