Southwest CCO: 'Demand remains healthy and broad based' for 4Q2026

Southwest Airlines president and CEO Bob Jordan, on the carrier's 3Q2026 earnings call, stated (22-Oct-2026) demand for the LCC's product "remained strong" throughout 3Q2026. Mr Jordan noted broad based demand strength was "evident across all geographies and products", including managed business, leisure, loyalty and co-brand. CCO Justin Jones stated: "With approximately 65% of [4Q2026] revenue already booked, demand remains healthy and broad based". Mr Jones added: "Corporate demand continues to perform well, and the pricing environment remains constructive".