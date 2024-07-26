26-Jul-2024 11:25 AM
Southwest Airlines to introduce premium seating from 2025
Southwest Airlines announced (25-Jul-2024) plans to offer premium seating options with extended legroom onboard all flights from 2025. The carrier expects the new seat product to comprise approximately one-third of seats across its fleet, aligning with industry peers on narrowbody aircraft. Southwest stated that specific cabin layout details are currently undergoing review, with more details to be announced at its Investor Day in late Sep-2024. [more - original PR]