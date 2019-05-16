Southwest Airlines to construct maintenance hangar at Denver International Airport

Southwest Airlines announced (15-May-2019) plans to invest USD100 million in construction of a maintenance hangar at Denver International Airport from summer 2019. The hangar will be able to accommodate up to three aircraft within its 130,000sqft space and another eight aircraft in parking and facilities outside the hangar. Completion of the construction is expected by late 2020. It will be the airline's first hangar at Denver and will house the 75 technical operations employees currently working in Denver. [more - original PR]