Southwest Airlines to complete Starlink WiFi installation by autumn 2027
Southwest Airlines stated (15-Oct-2026) it expects to complete Starlink WiFi installation on all its aircraft by autumn 2027, including its older Boeing 737-700s. Starlink WiFi will replace Southwest's multi-provider system using Anuvu and Viasat. WiFi will remain free for Rapid Rewards members through the carrier's partnership with T-Mobile. Southwest COO Andrew Watterson stated 47 aircraft have Starlink installed, with 70 expected by the end of Oct-2026 and more than 200 by the end of 2026. Southwest has no plans to install seat back entertainment screens. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Southwest previously planned to begin rolling out Starlink across its fleet from summer 2026, targeting availability on more than 300 aircraft by end-2026, and CAPA Fleet Database data showed its first Starlink-equipped 737-800 entered service on 04-Jul-2026 ahead of wider retrofits in summer 20261 2.