Southwest Airlines to complete Starlink WiFi installation by autumn 2027

Southwest Airlines stated (15-Oct-2026) it expects to complete Starlink WiFi installation on all its aircraft by autumn 2027, including its older Boeing 737-700s. Starlink WiFi will replace Southwest's multi-provider system using Anuvu and Viasat. WiFi will remain free for Rapid Rewards members through the carrier's partnership with T-Mobile. Southwest COO Andrew Watterson stated 47 aircraft have Starlink installed, with 70 expected by the end of Oct-2026 and more than 200 by the end of 2026. Southwest has no plans to install seat back entertainment screens. [more - Aviation Week]