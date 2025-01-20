20-Jan-2025 12:38 PM
Southwest Airlines receives IOSA certification
Southwest Airlines received (17-Jan-2025) IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, effective for two years. The certification recognises the adherence of the carrier's operational management and control systems to international standards. Southwest COO Andrew Watterson stated: "Successfully completing IOSA reinforces our commitment to safety and makes us accountable to the high standards upheld by airlines around the globe". [more - original PR]